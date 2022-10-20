ALABAMA (WHNT) — Three Alabama men have been federally indicted on separate and unrelated gun and drug cases after court documents were recently unsealed, according to officials.

34-year-old Eric Cordelle Bass of Athens was charged in a six-count indictment on the following:

Possession with intent to distribute a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession of firearms: a Hi-Point .380 pistol, Taurus G2C 9mm pistol and a Charter Arms .44 SPL revolver in connection to a drug trafficking crime

Felon in possession of a firearm

Eric Bass (Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) investigated the case between October 2021 and March 2022, along with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

47-year-old Terry Wayne Thomason was charged in a two-count indictment on the following:

Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Possession of a firearm, a Braztech 20-gauge shotgun, in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Terry Thomason (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigated the case, along with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

34-year-old Mario Jerrel Prewitt of Fayette was charged in an indictment on the following:

Illegally possessing a Taurus 9mm pistol on January 21, 2020, in Fayette County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) investigated the case along with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force (ADETF) Regions C and E, ALEA SWAT, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Berry Police Department, and the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

A federal grand jury indicted the men in September, as a result of continued collaborative work with our state prosecutors, and federal, state, and local law enforcement partners.

The announcement was made on October 19 by U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Mickey French, Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley and FBI Acting Special Agent in Charge Felix A. Rivera-Esparra.