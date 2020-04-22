ASMS student takes to YouTube to share lessons with other students

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A junior at the Alabama School of Mathematics and science is using her spare time during quarantine to help teach younger students.

Emma Joly was originally planning on organizing a Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Day for students at a local middle school this Spring. But those plans changed because of COVID-19, and the stay-at-home order. So, Joly decided to turn to YouTube to share some lessons.

The teen shoots and posts the STEM-related videos once a week to her YouTube channel, Laboratory Online. She says her videos are mostly geared towards 6th-10th grade students, but encourages anyone to watch, and learn something new.

“You just need to find what you’re interested in, and if you find what you’re interested in, don’t let quarantine stop you just do stuff and go explore for yourself,” said Joly.

She has covered topics on chemistry, math, and even does some oragami.

She says her main goal is for others to know learning science and math can be fun.