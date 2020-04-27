AskAinsworth: Lt Gov. to hold statewide town hall on Tuesday

We know many of you have questions during this time. Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth and Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers will take part in a statewide town hall.

You can send us your questions on social media using the tag #AskAinsworth.

WHNT News 19’s Shevaun Bryan will be one of the moderators for the event along with representatives from our Nexstar sister stations in Birmingham and Mobile.

Be sure to join us tomorrow for a special edition of WHNT News 19 at 6:30 p.m. The town hall will also be available for streaming online.