ASHVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Ashville Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday evening in Moulton.

According to the APD, George Lafayette Glazner III left his residence on Shore Drive in Ashville on Saturday at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The police believed he was traveling on a blue bicycle heading in an unknown direction. Glazner is 5-foot-8, weighs 110 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

APD Investigator Lamar Lackey told News 19 that Glazner was spotted Sunday evening at a business in Moulton, riding in a forest green jeep.

George Glazner (Courtesy: Lamar Lackey)

Those with information on Glazner’s whereabouts are asked to call the APD at 205-594-3333.