WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — A recent release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) highlighted the 75,846 fugitives arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in 2022, and named the capture of Casey White as a “notable arrest” in the country of the entire year.

The manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White

The USMS led the 11-day, multi-state manhunt for Casey White after Vicky White, a Lauderdale County Jailer, allegedly helped him escape from the Lauderdale County Detention Center in May.

Casey White could be seen walking out of the jail in handcuffs in April, accompanied by Vicky White, after the 56-year-old reportedly told co-workers she was driving the inmate to a mental health evaluation.

Casey Cole White, left, and former Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White. (U.S. Marshals Service, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said the pair may have planned his escape over the phone after an investigation revealed 949 jailhouse calls between them.

Vicky White died as authorities were closing on the pair in Evansville, Indiana, where officials there stated that she died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officials said the Whites, who were not related, had a “suicide pact” where she would kill herself and he would die in a shootout with police. But, he was taken into custody without incident.

White is also facing a capital murder charge in Lauderdale County in the 2015 stabbing death of Connie Ridgeway.

The USMS said the entire ordeal “garnered significant national media coverage and highlighted the fugitive investigative prowess of USMS.”

Statistics on other 2022 arrests

As for the other arrests made across the country throughout 2022, Marshals took over 9,900 sex offenders and more than 5,700 homicide suspects into custody.

The agency, on average, arrested around 303 fugitives per day, based on 250 operational days. Here’s how they broke it down:

Sex offenders – 9,911 (Sex offenses include sexual assault, failure to register/noncompliance with the national sex offender registry and other offenses.)

(Sex offenses include sexual assault, failure to register/noncompliance with the national sex offender registry and other offenses.) Gang members – 5,189

Homicide suspects – 5,759

International/foreign fugitives – 1,496 (A foreign fugitive is wanted by a foreign nation and believed to be in the United States.)

(A foreign fugitive is wanted by a foreign nation and believed to be in the United States.) Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Program fugitives – 986 (OCDETF cases combine the resources and expertise of numerous federal agencies to target drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.)

(OCDETF cases combine the resources and expertise of numerous federal agencies to target drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.) Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act violations – 248 (AWA categorizes sex offenders into a three-tiered system based on the crime committed and requires offenders to maintain their registration information accordingly. For example, Tier 3 offenders – the most serious – must update their whereabouts every three months with lifetime registration requirements.)

(AWA categorizes sex offenders into a three-tiered system based on the crime committed and requires offenders to maintain their registration information accordingly. For example, Tier 3 offenders – the most serious – must update their whereabouts every three months with lifetime registration requirements.) “15 Most Wanted” fugitives – 2 from the list were captured

On top of that, over 6,200 firearms were seized during several “violence reduction and counter gang operations.”

Fighting crime in larger cities

Operation North Star was a 30-day initiative aimed at combating violent crimes in 10 cities with a “significant” rate of homicides and shootings, which resulted in the arrest of 1,501 individuals, including 230 wanted for homicide and 131 for sexual assault, in Baltimore, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Memphis, New Orleans, New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

A total of 95,425 fugitives were cleared in 2022, 61,161 for state and local warrants, and 34,264 for federal warrants.

The number of warrants cleared almost always surpasses the number of arrests in a given year because fugitives are often wanted on numerous warrants, and a single arrest typically clears them all at once.