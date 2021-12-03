Arrest made after threat to ‘shoot up’ two Mobile County schools circulates on social media

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Authorities arrested a person in connection to a social media threat to two Mobile County schools last week.

The Mobile Public School System worked with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a social media threat made against Mary G. Montgomery High School and Semmes Middle School.

The writer of the post threatened to “shoot up” the schools.

An official with the school system says an arrest has been made. The sheriff identified the person who made the post and says the person is cooperating with law enforcement.