LAWERENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — One man is dead following a home robbery Saturday morning and one of the ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects is still at large.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Dustin Grimes died when he was shot while protecting his wife Saturday during a robbery in the early morning hours at a home on County Road 245.

After shooting Grimes, the suspects stole from the residence before kidnapping Grimes’s wife, according to LCSO.

Mrs. Grimes escaped the two suspects when they attempted to force her to withdraw money from an ATM in the East Lawrence area. Grimes ran to a nearby convenience store and called the police.

Lawrence Counties Deputies and Moulton Police Officers arrived at the home where they discovered Dustin Grimes deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities were able to identify the two suspects and obtained warrants for murder, robbery and kidnapping.

According to LCSO, Auburn Renee Moore of New Hope, Alabama was arrested in Decatur on Saturday night in connection to the murder while Jordan Cesar Hernandez of Decatur, AL is also wanted.

Jordan Cesar Hernandez (PHOTO: Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office)

Hernandez is still on the run and is considered ‘armed and dangerous’, according to authorities.

This is still an ongoing investigation and News 19 will provide updates to the story as they become available.