(WHNT) — We are just a few days away from two popular, yet polar opposite movies being released on the same day – and the interest in both films has taken the internet by storm.

But, which movie releasing on July 21 are Alabama residents more excited for? The Barbie Movie or Oppenheimer? And what states are most excited to make it a full-day affair and see the two as a double feature?

According to Projectorscreen.com, they used geotagged Twitter data in the last month to find out just that. The maps used geotagged data tracked from tweets, hashtags, and direct keyword phrases about interest in seeing the movies.

Some examples of phrases that were tracked for this research include, #BarbieMovie, #BarbieTheMovie, #TheBarbieMovie, “watch Barbie,” “bought tickets for Barbie,” “excited for Barbie,” as well as #Oppenheimer, #OppenheimerMovie, “watch Oppenheimer,” and “excited for Oppenheimer.”

The data from this ProjectorScreen research shows that Alabama is one of 38 states that is most excited for… The Barbie Movie!

(Map via ProjectorScreen.com)

The Barbie movie, following the colorful lives of popular Mattel dolls Barbie and Ken as they go into the real world, wins out in the battle of ‘most hyped’ between the two films in the U.S.

Just 12 states tweeted more about Oppenheimer, the war drama based on an American scientist and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

When it was announced the two films would be available in theaters beginning on the same day, the portmanteau “Barbenheimer,” was born. Memes began circulating on social media, highlighting the distinct differences in genre and theme between the two movies.

Barbenheimer started as a meme trend displaying those differences but quickly turned to excitement for many planning to spend the full day in the theater enjoying the Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan flicks back to back.

AMC is reporting that over 40,000 people have bought tickets to see both movies on the same day.

ProjectorScreen also tracked data for “Barbenheimer,” usage online, and ten states have showcased their excitement for the movie event more than others. The ten states where Barbenheimer is most popular are:

1. Wisconsin

2. Kansas

3. New York

4. Utah

5. California

6. Maryland

7. Hawaii

8. New Mexico

9. Nevada

10. Massachusetts





(Map via ProjectorScreen.com)

Whether you just want to check out the adventures of the fabulous doll; the brilliant, yet haunting life of the physicist; or you’re ready to dive into the 5-hour double feature – both movies are available in theaters starting Friday.

For more information on how geotagged tweets are tracked, see the explanation from Twitter here.