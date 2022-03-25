HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The nursing shortage in the state of Alabama has added an extra strain on hospital staff as they continue to treat a high number of patients.

The shortage has been an industry trend. The rural areas have been hit the hardest in hospitals, doctors’ offices, nursing homes and also the schools’ nursing offices. State health officials want to address the issue before it gets completely out of control.

The growing demand to make it easier for those interested in nursing programs has also grown.

The nurse is a friendly face in the medical field, and one that patients see most often in hospitals. Unfortunately, nurses have been in short supply, especially in rural Alabama. Some nurses are quitting the job due to overwork especially during the COVID pandemic.

“A lot of nurses have left the profession six months in and we just can’t afford that,” Meredith Smith, statewide Project Manager of The Alabama Office of Apprenticeship tells News 19.

Smith and the AOA have announced a partnership with Alabama community colleges that will help employers recruit, train and retain those skilled nurses who are in such high demand.

The Nurse Practice Act of Alabama has opened the door for those that are not in the nursing field to be trained as an RN or LPN free of tuition.

“The healthcare industry is a little new for the apprenticeship arena. Those statistics probably have a lot more to do with manufacturing and construction, but we’re excited to see this move into health care and become something that might enhance that retention rate for the health care industry.

Drake State Community College recently announced that they are partnering with Huntsville Hospital to offer and recruit those seeking a nursing career.