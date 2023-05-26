(WHNT)- Applications for Alligator Harvest Permits are set to drop in Alabama starting June 6, allowing for the harvest of an alligator in five designated areas.

At 8 a.m. on June 6, 2023, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will start accepting online applications for Alligator Harvest Permits. These specific permits allow for an individual to harvest an alligator in one of five designated Alligator Management Areas (AMA).

“Alabama’s alligator population has grown to the extent that they pose a nuisance in some areas. Implementing a regulated alligator hunt on a small scale is an important step toward controlling populations and better managing this unique reptile,” says ADCNR.

In total, there will be 260 permits distributed randomly among applicants across the five AMAs, with one application per management area. There is no fee to apply, but if selected for a permit, there is a $250 fee.

You can apply for multiple AMAs, but if selected for more than one, hunters must choose which location they would prefer to hunt.

Only Alabama residents and Alabama lifetime license holders ages 16 years or older holding any valid all-game or small-game Alabama Hunting License may apply for the permit.

If not all spots are filled by those selected for the initial permits, alternates will be notified to fill the vacancies. Applicants can check their selection status at the link listed above after 8 a.m. on July 12. Those selected to receive a harvest permit must confirm their acceptance online by 8 a.m. on July 19.

All applicants drawn for the hunt permit will be required to complete the online Alligator Training Course prior to accepting their hunter/alternate status.

The AMAs include:

Map credit: Outdoor Alabama

Each person receiving a permit will be allowed to harvest one alligator during the season. The Lake Eufaula Area will also require an eight-foot minimum alligator length requirement for the harvest season.

Hunting hours are official sunset to official sunrise in the Southwest, Coastal, Southeast and West Central AMAs. For the Lake Eufaula AMA, hunting is allowed in both daytime and nighttime hours. All Alabama hunting and boating regulations must be followed.

To see what specific dates those with permits will be allowed to hunt in each AMA, you can view the season dates here.

The online application must be submitted by 8 a.m. on July 11. For complete season information or to apply for a permit starting June 6, visit Outdoor Alabama’s website.