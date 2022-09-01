MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Beginning September 1, 2022, the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) will start allowing anyone to request an application for a license to sell medical marijuana in the state.

The license will allow people to grow, process and sell marijuana for medical use under the Alabama Compassion act. October 17 is the deadline to apply for a license.

You can request a business application here.

According to the AMCC’s website, only those who submit a “Request for Business Application” will receive a business application form. Those forms will be issued to anyone who requested them on October 24.

A non-refundable application fee for all license types is $2,500.

The AMCC says it will start accepting those applications on October 31, with a deadline to apply by December 30. According to the commission, applicants will be able to amend their applications or correct deficiencies until certain dates next year.

Licenses could be issued by June 2023, according to the timeline. Medical cannabis products are expected to be available to the public in Alabama by late 2023 or early 2024.

On Thursday, August 11, the commission approved a plan that will start the process of licensing companies wanting to take part in the state’s new medical marijuana industry.

The changes to Alabama’s medical marijuana bill, passed in 2021, include the following:

Definition of a cannabis batch

Fewer security guards required at dispensaries

Dispensary doors will only need to be sturdy enough to not be easily knocked down

Dispensaries will not be required to be standalone buildings

You can find all relevant information on license types, yearly fees, resources and frequently asked questions on the AMCC’s website here.