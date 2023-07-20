ATMORE, Ala. (AP/WHNT) — An Alabama inmate was executed early Friday morning for the 2001 beating death of a Harvest woman. The state carried out its first lethal injection after a pause in executions following a string of problems with inserting the IVs.

James Barber, 64, was cleared for execution by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall at 1:34 a.m. at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore. He was declared dead at 1:56 a.m.

It is the first execution scheduled in the state since Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey paused executions in November to conduct an internal review.

Barber’s attorneys had filed for a stay of execution to the United States Supreme Court on Thursday.

Barber was convicted in the 2001 beating death of 75-year-old Dorothy “Dottie” Epps at her home in Harvest. Prosecutors said Barber, a handyman who knew Epps’ daughter, confessed to killing Epps with a claw hammer and fleeing with her purse.

“You were talking about a 75-year-old woman who weighed 100 pounds,” said Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard, who prosecuted the case nearly 20 years ago. “You look at a crime scene, and you realize she’s been killed with what turned out to be a hammer. And you just think I don’t know what prompted this but it was patently unfair.”

In 2004, a Madison County jury convicted Barber of murdering Dottie Epps and recommended 11-1 he be sentenced to death.

Barber had been hired by Epps to do some handy work around her home in Harvest, Alabama. There was no sign of forced entry at the scene.

“An investigation turned him up,” Broussard said. “The crime scene had physical evidence, namely there was a bloody palm print that was there. The investigators started looking into who had been around. They, they took that palm print, and he had been arrested before, they matched the prints so they knew they had the right guy.”

Barber would end up confessing to authorities following his arrest.

“In that videotape, Barber was so remorseful or seemingly remorseful and even asked the investigator can’t you just, can’t you just shoot me right now? I don’t deserve to live anymore,” Broussard recalled.

But he says that remorse dwindled and Barber began to claim he was actually innocent.

“He was defiant,” Broussard said. “That was a huge contrast. I remember when he got sentenced, he was, he was mad because the state was referring to him as a handyman, which is what he was at the time.”

Ivey ordered the review after two lethal injections were called off because of difficulties inserting IVs into the condemned men’s veins. Advocacy groups claimed a third execution, carried out after a delay because of IV problems, was botched, a claim the state has disputed.

“Given Alabama’s recent history of botched executions, it is staggering that James Barber’s lethal injection is set to take place,” Maya Foa, director of the anti-death penalty group Reprieve, said. “Three executions in a row went horribly wrong in Alabama last year, yet officials have asserted that ‘no deficiencies’ were found in their execution process.”

Barber’s execution was scheduled for the same day that Oklahoma executed Jemaine Cannon for stabbing a Tulsa woman to death with a butcher knife in 1995 after his escape from a prison work center.

Attorneys for Barber had asked federal courts to block the lethal injection, citing the state’s past problems. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals refused to halt the execution on Wednesday. Judges noted the state had conducted a review of procedures and wrote that “Barber’s claim that the same pattern would continue to occur” is “purely speculative.”

Barber could appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“Defendants have failed to carry out a lethal injection execution in a constitutional manner not once, not twice, but three times in a row,” lawyers for Barber wrote in a court filing with the 11th Circuit. “And all three failures suffered from the same underlying problem: protracted efforts to establish IV access.”

The Alabama attorney general’s office urged the courts to let the execution proceed. The state argued that the Department of Corrections made a good faith effort to correct any problems that had occurred and has submitted documentation showing the people responsible for setting IV lines are appropriately licensed.

“Mrs. Epps and her family have waited for justice for twenty-two years,” the Alabama attorney general’s office wrote in a court filing.

The state conducted an internal review of procedures. Ivey rebuffed requests from several groups, including a group of faith leaders, to follow the example of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and authorize an independent review of the state’s execution procedures.

One of the changes Alabama made following the internal review was to give the state more time to carry out the execution. The Alabama Supreme Court did away with its customary midnight deadline to get an execution underway in order to give the state more time to establish an IV line and battle last-minute legal appeals.

The state had until 6 a.m. Friday to start Barber’s execution.