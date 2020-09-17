Anniston City Council votes to move Confederate monument to museum

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the city of Anniston voted to have its confederate monument moved into a museum.

The monument currently stands on Quintard Avenue, commemorating Confederate Major John Pelham. The statue will be moved to Janney Furnace Park, a confederate museum about 20 miles away in Calhoun County.

At previous council meetings, some residents have said moving the monument is nothing more than a band-aid fix to the city’s racial divide.

Anniston City Council David Reddick said the city shouldn’t glorify the men who mistreated black people.

“Regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, we are in a place in this country right now that it’s time to show that all lives matter– Black lives matter, and this is the perfect time in this country to move the statue to a confederate monument site,” Reddick said.

The council has not yet announced with the monument will be moved.

