ALABAMA (WHNT) — We are set to “spring forward” and lose an hour of sleep during the early morning of March 12. However, one Alabama lawmaker says he doesn’t want to adjust his clock in future years. U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville says he wants to give Alabamians an extra hour of sunlight year-round.

The Republican senator from Alabama has joined as a co-sponsor of the Sunshine Protection Act, a piece of legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

“We want to protect sunshine,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville said, based on most peoples’ work schedules, the change would make sense. He added many of his continuants have told him they support the decision.

“Since I’ve gotten here, I’ve gotten more calls about this going, ‘Coach, push this, push it hard,'” Tuberville said. “‘We want another hour of daylight.'”

Supporters of the bill say an extra hour of light could increase visibility for drivers during evening commutes, increase physical fitness in children, reduce risks of seasonal depression, and reduce energy usage.

“We want an hour more for kids, for farmers, people that want to stay outside and work in the yard,” Tuberville said. “I think people deserve that.”

In 2021, Alabama Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill that would put Alabama on Daylight Saving Time year-round. However, that legislation can only take effect if Congress passes a law like the Sunshine Protection Act.

People should expect to turn their clocks ahead an hour in the early morning of March 12. More specifically, daylight saving will begin at 2 a.m., meaning that at that time, the time will either automatically jump over to 3 a.m. – depending on the device – or you’ll need to set it forward.