HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — American Car Center has reportedly closed its local dealerships after a company-wide shutdown.

Concerned viewers reached out to News 19 about the closure, wondering what would become of their vehicles. News 19 has reached out to the company but has yet to gain a response.

The company had a dealership located on University Drive in Huntsville and a location on Florence Blvd. in Florence.

According to Fortune, American Car Center told employees the business was closing its doors for good on Friday.

Fortune says that the closure, announced by email to its employees, came a day after the company said management and advisors were previously working with lenders to improve liquidity and continue operations.

In Alabama, American Car Center had locations in Birmingham, Dothan, Florence, Huntsville, Montgomery, Pelham and Tuscaloosa, and Mobile.

As of Monday, the company’s website was still active, but phone calls to the Huntsville location were not answered.