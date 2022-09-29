(WHNT) — Alabama has the longest constitution in the United States – but a measure on the November 8 ballot could reorganize it if approved by voters.

The state constitution includes 287 sections and 772 amendments. 10 more amendments are up for a vote this year.

With those 10 amendments, Alabama’s constitution is likely to grow again, although legislators are hoping a reorganization is approved, which would cut racist and redundant language and group the document by subject.

As for the amendments, perhaps the best known is a proposal known as “Aniah’s Law” named after Aniah Blanchard, who was kidnapped and killed in 2019. The suspect was out on bond at the time.

News 19 broke down each amendment ahead of the November elections:

Amendment 1 (Aniah’s Law): Gives a judge the power to refuse bond for the following criminal charges: capital murder, murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree robbery, terrorism when the specific offense is a Class A felony other than murder, aggravated abuse of a child under 6

Gives a judge the power to refuse bond for the following criminal charges: capital murder, murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual torture, first-degree domestic violence, first-degree human trafficking, first-degree burglary, first-degree arson, first-degree robbery, terrorism when the specific offense is a Class A felony other than murder, aggravated abuse of a child under 6 Amendment 2: Federal or state monies can be given to any business to expand access to high-speed internet

Federal or state monies can be given to any business to expand access to high-speed internet Amendment 3: Requires the governor to notify the attorney general and the victim’s family before postponing or commuting a death sentence

Requires the governor to notify the attorney general and the victim’s family before postponing or commuting a death sentence Amendment 4: Requires bills passed in an election year to take effect six months before a general election

Requires bills passed in an election year to take effect six months before a general election Amendment 5: Ends probate court jurisdiction over “orphans business”

Ends probate court jurisdiction over “orphans business” Amendment 6: Allows municipalities or local governments to fund construction projects through a pay-as-you-go method rather than taking on bond debt

Allows municipalities or local governments to fund construction projects through a pay-as-you-go method rather than taking on bond debt Amendment 7: Allows cities and counties to use public monies for selling property, lending credit, or taking on debt for economic development

Allows cities and counties to use public monies for selling property, lending credit, or taking on debt for economic development Amendment 8: Brings several Shelby County sewer systems under state jurisdiction

Brings several Shelby County sewer systems under state jurisdiction Amendment 9: Brings sewer systems in the Lake View city limits under state jurisdiction

Brings sewer systems in the Lake View city limits under state jurisdiction Amendment 10: Reorganizes and reorders the amendments on the Alabama Constitution

To see the exact wording of the amendments listed above, visit the Alabama Secretary of State’s Office here. Click here to see sample ballots for the November 8 general election.