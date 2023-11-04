ALABAMA (WHNT) – People living in Alabama will have the opportunity to voice their thoughts about business seeking a medical cannabis license in the state.

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission rescinded all awarded licenses and denials in October to set the stage for a third round of evaluations. Some are seeing this move as a step in the right direction.

“I think this is really good news,” said Chey Garrigan, Founding Chief Executive Director of the Alabama Cannabis Industry Association. “I think this is the perfect time for the public to be engaged and actually leave a comment and let us know what they think. They have to be aware of the licensees by now and who’s been fighting for a license and how they feel about it in their area because we haven’t heard anything from the public at this point.”

The third time could be the charm for some seeking a distribution license. After the recall, all 90 applicants for commercial medical cannabis licenses are back in the running.

According to Commission Chairman Rex Vaughn – starting November 27, applicants will be re-evaluated based on presentations they make to the commission along with application scores from the University of South Alabama.

During this round of license grants, people can weigh in on the conversation by submitting comments to the AMCC website. The commission will accept comments through November 26.

Garrigan explained how comments can play a role in the process.

“Let’s just say if they don’t get a license but they put on a good presentation on in front of the commission and they got really good public comments, then there will be an opportunity for them to get a license later on down the road.”

The hope she said is for the new set of licenses to be distributed by the end of the year and make medical cannabis products available by the spring.