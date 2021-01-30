UPDATE: Toddler found after being abducted from Mobile area

UPDATE: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kamel Karter Antone was found and the AMBER Alert was canceled just after 6 a.m. Saturday.

PRICHARD, Ala. – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a toddler abducted from the Mobile area.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kamel Karter Antone, 11 months old, was last seen around 11 p.m. in the Dial Street area of Prichard, a Mobile suburb.

Kamel weighs 25 lbs., with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white sleeper with a red undershirt. Authorities believe Kamel is in extreme danger.

Authorities said Kamel was abducted by Jakobie Rashid Antone.

Jakobie was last seen wearing an all-black hoodie, black jeans, and black shoes. He also has a neck tattoo of Chinese writing, a tattoo on his right upper arm that says “Loyal,” and a tattoo on his left upper arm that says “Respect.”

They may be traveling in a silver or white Chevy Malibu with either an Alabama or Texas license plate.

Anyone with information on the location of Kamel or Jakobie should call Prichard Police at (251) 452-2211 or 911.