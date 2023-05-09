UPDATE: According to the Ohatchee Police Department, the children have been found safe and the suspect has been located.

Original: Amber Alert issued for three children last seen in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The state of Alabama has issued an Amber Alert for three children believed to have been abducted in Calhoun County Tuesday.

The Ohatchee Police Department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking for the public’s help to locate six-month-old Rhiannon Faye Taylor, two-year-old Chloe Rain Pruitt and six-year-old Phoenix Ryleigh Taylor.

The children were last seen at around 5 a.m. on Boiling Springs Road in Ohatchee and are believed to be in extreme danger. They were abducted by 31-year-old Stephen Channing Pruitt who was last seen driving a dark blue Jeep Cherokee with black fender flares near Mudd Street.

If you have any information regarding the missing children, please contact the Ohatchee Police Department at (256) 236-6600 or call 911.