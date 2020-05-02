AMBER Alert issued for 6-year-old girl from Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Ala. – Police need the public’s help in locating a missing 6-year-old girl from Centreville, Alabama.

An AMBER Alert was issued Saturday for Miy’Angel Crutchfield. Miy’Angel is described to be 4-feet tall and about 90 pounds. She is possibly wearing pink lounge pants, a white shirt. She is missing two front teeth and her hair is half braided.

Authorities believe she was taken around 9 a.m. Saturday by Jasmine Denise Crutchfield, 22. Jasmine is a black female with MJKS tattoed on her wrist. Authorities say they believe they are traveling in a silver Sedan with Ohio plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Centreville Police Department at 205-926-3129, or call 911.