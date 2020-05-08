Missing 4-month-old taken in carjacking found safe

The state of Alabama has canceled the AMBER Alert for a 4-month-old who was taken in a stolen vehicle. Investigators say she has been found.

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Vehicle located & child was unharmed inside. https://t.co/Ja9AJzMpd6 — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) May 8, 2020

Cambrylin Jannett Mayfiled was in her car seat inside a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Friday when an unknown white male took the car at gun point. The vehicle is a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic, Alabama tag 61DS546.

Police say Cambrylin has been located, but there is no word on the offender.

If you have any information, please contact the Talladega Police Department at (256) 299-0011 or call 911.