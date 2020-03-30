Amazon, USDA expanding online SNAP pilot to Alabama

Monday, Amazon announced, through its partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture, it will allow customers to purchase food online using SNAP benefits.

The pilot initially launched in 2019 in parts of New York, and now is active in all of New York, along with Alabama, Iowa, Oregon, and Washington state.

To order groceries, register your SNAP card online through Amazon. If you don’t have an Amazon account, you’ll create one as well during the registration process.

With a SNAP card, customers can access Amazon.com groceries, Amazon Pantry, and Amazon Fresh for no additional fee.

SNAP Eligible items can be easily identified on the website with a “SNAP EBT eligible” label near the product name.

Shipping fees will need to be paid with a regular credit or debit card if customers do not meet the Amazon minimum for free shipping.

For more information, visit the Amazon SNAP FAQ.

We're committed to making food accessible through online shopping, especially as millions are being encouraged to #StayHome. As part of our partnership w/ @USDA, we’re pleased to announce we’ve expanded the SNAP Online Pilot to Alabama. We look forward to adding more states soon. — Amazon Policy (@amazon_policy) March 30, 2020