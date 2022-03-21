ALABAMA (WHNT) – While COVID-19 cases continue to decline, staffing shortages still plague hospitals and health care facilities. Statewide, recently-released statistics show one area of medicine is especially lacking in both specialists and caregivers.

The latest Facts and Figures data report has been released by the Alzheimer’s Association, which provides the most up-to-date statistics on the disease’s prevalence, mortality rates, and caregiving around the US, and state-by-state.

They added a new category of study this year, which is the Dementia Care Workforce. Alzheimer’s Association Alabama’s Jen Manning said it is not looking promising, as the sector is facing shortages like so many other corners of healthcare.

“Turnover rates are really high among direct care workers, as high as 65% annually for certified nurse assistants, so that makes recruitment and retention a consistent challenge. Low wages are one of the reasons for that high turnover and understaffing,” Manning explained. “Understaffing can lead to direct care workers being mandated by their employers to work extra shifts so that potentially compromises their own health as well as the health of the people they’re providing care for, and as you can imagine that can also lead to burnout pretty quickly.”

The dip in care providers is especially concerning, she said because, between 2016 and 2026, demand for care is expected to grow 40%, while the number of people giving care continues to shrink.

“We have 96,000 people across the state who have a diagnosis or Alzheimer’s,” she said. “[We have] around 21,000 home health and personal health aides to help care for folks in their homes and with their families and home caregivers,” Manning said.

The remaining caregivers are unpaid, many times family members who live in the home with the patient.

The lack, however, is not exclusive to at-home care. Manning said Alabama is one of 20 “dementia neurology desert” states, projected to have fewer than 10 neurologists for every 10,000 dementia patients by 2025.

She said those working in Alzheimer’s and Dementia care are aware of the state’s needs. Alabama currently sits at the third highest in the country for the rate of Alzheimer’s-related deaths, so the Association is working now to grow the workforce and their skills as fast as possible, and find ways to bridge the gap as rates of diagnosis continue to rise.

“One of the things we’re talking about and a potential solution is to expand roles of PA’s, nurse practitioners and other non-clinical office staff to include coordinating services and community resources to really enhance that patient experience,” she said. “We’ve also been looking at using technology like computerized or digital screening tools that can be used for assessments.”

These plans are just a couple of ways they’re hoping to expedite the diagnosis process because at the end of the day, it is crucial to get the patient necessary care as early as possible.

One way they make those plans happen is through fundraising, which they’re doing now for their October Walk to End Alzheimer’s. If you’re interested in seeing their donation status click here.

If you’re interested in volunteering for Huntsville or the Shoals walks, click these links.