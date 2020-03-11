Alzheimer’s Association releases annual report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WHNT) - The Alzheimer's Association released its annual report to show that more than 5 million Americans are living with the disease.

96,000 or about 2% of those 5 million people living with Alzheimer's are in Alabama.

Over 300,000 hours a year are spent by family members in this state providing care to those with the disease. The report estimates those hours of care given in Alabama, to be worth over four million dollars.

The national report shows Alzheimer's is the sixth leading cause of death in this country and that 1 in 3 seniors die with the disease or with another dementia.

This year -- it's projected to cost the nation 305 billion dollars.

The number of people with Alzheimer's is expected to almost triple in the next 50 years.

Half of the primary care physicians interviewed for this report say they believe the medical profession isn't ready for the growing number of people with Alzheimer's.

