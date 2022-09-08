VALDOSTA, Ga. (WHNT) – U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled 4,480 pounds of chicken and pork smoked sausage products for possibly being contaminated by bits of thin blue plastic.

The recalled items, from Sunset Farm Foods Inc., are 28-oz. vacuum sealed packages of “Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage”. They were sold in stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

The recalled items were produced on June 30, 2022, and have a sell by date of Oct. 28, 2022. The products involved in the recall have establishment number “P9185” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS said they are concerned some people have some of the recalled products in their freezers and urge anyone with these products not eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

There have not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the product, according to FSIS.

They do recommend that anyone with concerns about an injury or illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Russell Harris, Quality Assurance Manager of Sunset Farm Foods Inc., by email at R.Harris@sunsetfarmfoods.com.