‘All-in-one’ tickets now available for Alabama attractions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — Travel lovers or anyone going stir crazy can now purchase new “all-in-one” mobile tickets to get out and see everything Alabama has to offer.

These tickets, downloaded on your phone, will provide admission into attractions all over Alabama, tourism officials said. According to the website, tickets must be used within 180 days of purchase and are valid between 24-hours up to 5 days after the first use, depending on the package.

With ticket packages available by region and attraction types, the new system allows customers and tour operators to create itineraries without the extra costs. The lure is you can do more and spend less.

Because several attractions are grouped together on each ticket, you’re not locked into any specific attraction in advance. An “all-in-one” ticket allows you admission to all of the attractions listed on that ticket. Once you buy a ticket you can visit as many attractions as you want that are included in that package.

There are six packages to choose from, starting with 1-day attraction tickets to 5-day packages, and two 3-day area fun tickets for Birmingham and Montgomery.

Attractions for Huntsville include:

In the Florence / Muscle Shoals Area, attractions include:

Attractions in the Birmingham area include:

Birmingham-local attractions include:

In Montgomery, Selma and Tuskegee attractions include:

Montgomery-local attractions include:

So far, 39 attractions are participating in Alabama. The state’s Gulf Coast and other areas are expected to be added as options later, an announcement said.

To learn more about how the tickets work or to purchase them, click here.