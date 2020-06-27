All but four Alabama driver’s license offices to be reopened by Monday

ALABAMA – After closing all physical offices March 27 and moving to online/phone operations, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced it has been working to reopen offices across the state.

ALEA said 13 offices reopened as part of a “soft opening” May 4, when Gov. Ivey first issued the current “safer at home” order. More offices began reopening, and by Monday, June 29, all but four locations will reopen and adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

ALEA reported a record number of people were served online between March 16 and June 19 – 98,167 customers, compared to 33,337 in 2019.

Road tests resumed Monday, June 2, with 6,922 standard road tests completed and 706 CDL road tests completed. The Alabama Department of Education has also resumed driver’s education, allowing students to catch up from the spring semester.