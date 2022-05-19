(WHNT) — All nine of Alabama’s congressmembers voted to advance the Access to Baby Formula Act – a piece of legislation aimed helping families buy formula during health emergencies or supply chain disruptions.

According to a one-sheet from the U.S. House Education and Labor Committee, the bill will “ensure flexibility so that we can help families feed their newborn babies during this crisis.” It extends authority to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to waive some requirements for families who need to buy formula using their WIC benefits.

The committee’s fact sheet said the bill also make sure WIC participants are protected during a product recall.

According to the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives, all eight Republicans from Alabama along with the state’s lone Democrat, Terri Sewell, voted in favor of the bill.

Just nine members of Congress opposed the bill. Those include:

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Louis Gohmert (R-Texas)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

The bill passed the Senate by unanimous consent on Thursday, and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk.