Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — State authorities and federal officials alike are warning the public of an “emerging threat” involving a potentially fatal combination of drugs that they say does not react to Narcan.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is making a strong effort to educate the public about fentanyl laced with Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” which is a sedative used by veterinarians, after one of their own was impacted.

Around 11:36 a.m. on May 3, ALEA Sr. Trooper Charles May was in the process of transporting a person to the Macon County Jail when the individual became ill and emergency services were called to the scene.

Sr. Trooper May (ALEA)

Narcan was administered before that person was taken to East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Just after the Narcan was given to the individual, ALEA officials said Sr. Trooper May “fell ill” and was also transported to the hospital. Authorities say he is still suffering health-related issues from the incident.

Xylazine comes can be a liquid or powder, with officials saying it can be injected, snorted, smoked or swallowed. It can easily be mixed with other drugs.

“One of the most alarming issues with the increased use of xylazine and fentanyl is the fact that xylazine is not an opioid,” explained ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor. “This means naloxone (Narcan) will not reverse its effects, placing users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning.”

ALEA still recommends Narcan to be used in overdose situations or drug poisonings.

The aftereffects of Xylazine being injected include necrosis, which is the rotting of human tissue and could lead to amputation. Some symptoms of the sedative, which is not approved for use in humans, include dangerously low blood pressure, difficulty breathing and severe withdrawals.

According to the CDC and shared in a release by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, 107,735 Americans died between August 2021 and August 2022 from drug poisonings, with 66 percent of those deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl. The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel in Mexico, using chemicals largely sourced from China, are primarily responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in communities across the United States.

“Not only is this affecting citizens across the nation,” added Taylor, “this rise is also a cause for concern regarding the well-being of our law enforcement and first responders.”

If you would like to help Sr. Trooper’s medical-related expenses, a GoFundMe account has been set up by Sr. Trooper May’s loved ones to assist with medical-related expenses during this time.