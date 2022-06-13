ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A crash Monday morning in St. Clair County resulted in two people being taken to the hospital with injuries, including an on-duty Alabama Law Enforcement Agency trooper.

A crash Monday morning injured two people, including an on-duty Alabama state trooper.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the crash happened in St. Clair County around 8:30 a.m. Monday. The wreck occurred when a Nissan Altima struck the trooper’s parked cruiser along I-59 near the 155-mile marker.

Both the unnamed trooper and the driver of the Altima were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition has not been released at this time.

ALEA’s Traffic Homicide Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the accident.