DADEVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — ALEA announced two teens were arrested and charged in connection with Saturday’s mass shooting in Dadeville.

The shooting left four people dead and at least 32 injured at a Sweet 16 party Saturday night.

Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, with ALEA, announced 17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough and 16-year-old Travis McCullough were arrested Tuesday night and were each charged with four counts of reckless murder. Both suspects are from Tuskegee.

“Make no mistake: this is Alabama and when you pull out a gun and you start shooting people, we’re going to put you in jail, okay?” Burkett said. “We’re going to do that because we’re thinking about the families, we’re concerned about the families. We were in the beginning, and we will through the remainder of this investigation because somebody’s going to have to start thinking of mama because I know I’m tired of it and everybody behind me is tired of it. We’re tired of going to the mothers and having to tell them that these kids are not coming home.”

District Attorney Mike Segrest announced both suspects will be charged as adults. No other details of the investigation were discussed Wednesday.

“These are my kids. These are our kids,” Segrest said. “Do not mess with our kids.”

Gov. Kay Ivey also weighed in on the recent arrests.

“Violent crime has No place in Alabama and what happened in Dadeville was horrific. I’m proud of the major progress made by law enforcement. The work is not done, and we will fully support ALEA as they work to ensure we hold ALL responsible for this tragedy accountable,” Ivey tweeted Wednesday.

The press conference ended with a reminder of the lives that were forever changed by the shooting.

“We have one chance to get this right. In a few days most of you will be gone but we will still be here,” Dadeville Police Chief Jonathan Floyd said.

The news conference where the arrests were announced can be watched in full above.