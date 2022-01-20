ALEA: Single-vehicle crash claims the life of an Alabama man

Authorities say 57-year-old Edward Lynn Wright’s 1997 Ford Explorer left the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) confirmed one man has died following an accident earlier this week.

Authorities say 57-year-old Edward Lynn Wright’s 1997 Ford Explorer left the road, hit a culvert, and overturned. The crash happened Monday, Jan. 17 around 5 p.m.

Wright was seriously injured and taken to the University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital. He died from his injuries on Thursday morning.

ALEA says the wreck happened on Cullman County 109, about five miles west of Dodge City. Wright was from Sumiton.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are continuing to investigate.