ALEA says stay-at-home order helped decrease fatal car crashes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the state has seen a decrease in car crashes and crash fatalities since the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a statewide stay-at-home order.

A study recently showed that COVID-19 has resulted in the largest reduction in fatal accidents. Overall, traffic across the U.S. is down 38% under the coronavirus pandemic.

ALEA Trooper Derek Campbell says they don’t have specific numbers at the moment because they are still analyzing cities around Alabama and the difference in population versus amount of crashes, but they have noticed a decrease in numbers overall.

Trooper Campbell says the reduced numbers may also have to do with a larger law enforcement presence on the roadways.

“Law enforcement officers are noticing a decrease in calls for service meaning they are on the roadways patrolling a little bit more than what they normally would, therefore, they are able to take enforcement action and observe the public a little bit more.”

Once the stay-at-home order is lifted, Trooper Campbell says ALEA expects an increase in traffic, causing more crashes. They want to remind drivers that once they get back to a normal routine, don’t forget about taking safety precautions when driving, like wearing a seatbelt.