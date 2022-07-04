HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As many plan to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are reminding everyone to ‘Stay Alive and Think Before You Drive.’

The operation highlights the ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ national campaign. A main area of focus this year is educating the public on the dangers of impaired driving.

Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is discouraged as both can impair the skills critical for safe and responsible driving.

Because this year’s Independence Day falls on a Monday, the initiative has been in effect since Friday, July 1, and will end at midnight Monday.

Since the roads will be busy, you can expect to see law enforcement and emergency responders along the roadway. Alabama’s Move Over Law requires motorists to move over and slow down when approaching these vehicles with flashing lights on the side of the road.

The agency is asking motorists to buckle up, place their children in appropriate car seats, and abide by all speed limits and road laws.

Reginal King, Corporal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, says “It only takes 3-4 seconds to properly button your seat belt. In the event that you’re involved in a traffic crash and you’re not wearing that seat belt, you can spend those same 3-4 seconds being violently killed. We at the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency always encourage everyone to take a few extra seconds – buckle your seat belt and make sure that everyone in the vehicle is also properly buckled.”

King says the agency will be using every available resource at their disposal to make sure drivers are being responsible – this includes increasing the amount of patrols on roadways.