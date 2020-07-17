ALEA Marine Patrol searching for missing person at Smith Lake

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – ALEA Marine Patrol says they are searching for 26-year-old Dustin New of Fultondale after his boat was reported as capsized in the Cullman County portion of Smith Lake.

ALEA State Troopers in Marine Patrol were contacted Thursday about Dustin New. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Division resumed the search of New at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 17th.

ALEA’s Marine Patrol, along with ALEA’s Aviation Unit, partnered with Logan, Crane Hill and Trimble Volunteer Fire Departments, and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.