NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — With warmer weather comes the time to get out on the water!

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to learn the basics of boating to enjoy the water safely.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division started Boating Basics/License Courses in February. Classes are being offered through April across North Alabama.

The eight-hour sessions are free and open to the public, but people interested in attending must contact ALEA’s Marine Patrol to reserve a space.

“We want to ensure all vessel operators and passengers are safe while enjoying Alabama’s lakes, rivers and other bodies of water,” Marine Patrol Division Chief Steve Thompson said in a statement. “Prospective boaters who complete the course will have an opportunity to obtain a Boating Basics certificate, which is required for the boater endorsement on Alabama’s driver’s license.”

That certificate counts towards the requirements to earn a boating license in the state of Alabama, according to the ALEA website.

“There is no better boater safety program taught than the classes taught by Marine Patrol Troopers,” said Corporal Robert Ping from ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division Northern District. “Our classes allow for interaction with the instructor, and they are structured with an emphasis on the issues of your local bodies of water. With summer boating season right around the corner, now is the time to get licensed so that you may safely enjoy the beautiful waters of Alabama.”

The one-day course sessions are designed to include interaction with Troopers in ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division, who spend time on the local waterways and discuss the particular challenges boaters may face.

Anyone aged 12 and older can sign up for the class. In Alabama, 12-year-olds are allowed to get a vessel operator’s license but must be accompanied by a licensed adult to drive watercraft. At age 14, they are allowed to drive a vessel alone.

Below is the schedule for the upcoming classes and locations. Just email the Trooper associated with the event you would like to attend to reserve your spot.

Arley

Happening: March 11, 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 1, 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at: Arley Volunteer Fire Department 236 County Road 7, 35541

Contact: Trooper Kyle Stephenson Joseph.Stephenson@alea.gov



Centre

Happening: March 25, 2023 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. April 22, 2023 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at: Cherokee County EMA 260 Cedar Bluff Road #104, 35960

Contact: Trooper Eric Watson Eric.Watson@alea.gov



Decatur

Happening: March 11, 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at: Dry Creek Marine 3704 Gordon Terry Pkwy, 35673

Happening April 8, 2023 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at: Fredricks Outdoors 1312 South Bethel Road, 35603

Contact: Trooper Larry Adams Larry.Adams@alea.gov



Florence

Happening: March 11, 2023 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Located at: Cypress Creek Indoor Range 5060 Alabama Hwy 157, 35633

Contact: Trooper Cody Farrar Justin.Farrar@alea.gov



Guntersville

Happening: March 18, 2023 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 8, 2023 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Located at: Guntersville Rescue Squad 2350 Miller Street, 35976

Contact: Trooper Kevin Hawkins Kevin.Hawkins@alea.gov



Huntsville

Happening: March 18, 2023 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Located at: Cabela’s 7090 Cabela Drive, 35806

Contact: Trooper Larry Adams Call Cabela’s to reserve LIMITED SEATING at (256)517-7200



Killen

Happening: April 15, 2023 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Located at: Killen Town Hall/Volunteer Fire Department 319 JC Mauldin Hwy, 35645

Contact: Trooper Cody Farrar Justin.Farrar@alea.gov



Sheffield

Happening: April 29, 2023 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Located at: Hellen Keller Hospital and Wellness Center 1021 W.11th Street, 35660

Contact: Trooper Cody Farrar Call Hellen Keller Wellness Center to reserve seating at (256) 386-4747



ALEA says over one million boaters enjoy the state’s one million acres of lakes, 1,600 miles of rivers, and 53 miles of coastline every year.