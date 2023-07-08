JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is looking for a man who went missing in Lake Guntersville Friday night.

ALEA says Jeffrey S. Abston, 65, of Albertville went into Lake Guntersville in the South Sauty area near Robert Davis Road in Jackson County to help get a dog out of the water but never resurfaced.

A spokesperson with ALEA says Abston was on a pontoon boat and that multiple agencies are currently assisting the search efforts.

Abston was last seen around 8:00 p.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and News 19 will provide updates as they become available.