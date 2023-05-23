FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is asking people to be prepared and stay safe if they plan on riding a boat on Memorial Day weekend.

Chad Dyer, with the ALEA Marine Patrol Division, told News 19 that they expect hundreds of boats on the Tennessee River for Memorial Day.

“We want to make sure that everybody is operating their boats safely so that they can have an enjoyable experience out on the water and come home safely at the end of the day,” Dyer said.

According to Dyer, there are several things that boaters can do to prepare for this weekend. That includes checking fire extinguishers on their boats, making sure you have enough life jackets available, and making sure your boat lights are working.

Dyer said anyone who has consumed alcohol should not be allowed to drive a boat.

“Any time that you’re going to be consuming alcoholic beverages, you need to designate a driver,” Dyer said.

Dyer added that they will have more officers patrolling the water as well throughout the three-day weekend.

“We’re going to have as many boats out as we can possibly put on the water,” Dyer said. “We want to make sure that everybody in our division is going to be working this holiday weekend. We’re going to try and make sure that we have as much coverage as possible.”