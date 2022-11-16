CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Wednesday that three minors killed in a car wreck in Cullman County last week were attempting to elude police at the time of the accident.

The teens were traveling at a high rate of speed away from a Hanceville Police officer when the car they were in left the roadway, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report.

Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the area of Highway 91 and County Road 549.

The Cullman County Coroner identified the victims as 15-year-old Cayden Britt, of Oneonta, 16-year-old Dailan Jennings, of Oneonta, and 15-year-old Evan Magana, of Snead.

The 17-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to a local hospital for treatment, where their condition is still unknown.

A prayer vigil was held at Susan Moore High School in Blountsville on Nov. 11 for the victims.