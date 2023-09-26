NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — If you take the flyover ramp from Interstate 565 westbound to Interstate 65 southbound or the U.S. 31 causeway to get home, you might want to ask your GPS for a different route tonight.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will be removing a pole adjacent to the roadway on the flyover ramp from I-565/I-65 between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27th. The whole ramp will be closed, and ALDOT is advising drivers to us alternate routes.

The official detour will be taking exit 1 on I-565 westbound onto I-65 northbound, up to exit 347, where the Buc-ee’s is located on Huntsville Brownsferry Road. Once you get off at exit 347, take a left and exit onto I-65 southbound.

ALDOT will also be patching U.S, 31/Alabama 20 on the causeway in Decatur from about 6 p.m. today to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The outside southbound lane between the U.S. 31/Alabama 20 and the relief bridge will be closed.

Drivers are advised to reduce speed and be prepared to merge in that area. ALDOT asks drivers to be cautious and expect some delays.