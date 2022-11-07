LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Drivers on I-65 trying to get off on Exit 347 at Huntsville Brownsferry Road will need to find an alternate route this week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will close the ramps to and from I-65 southbound at that exit starting around 8 a.m. Tuesday, November 8 through Friday, November 11.

The closure is expected to happen daily from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The paving work is expected to cause delays on Huntsville Brownsferry Road due to lane closures and stoppages.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency recommended alternate routes at Exit 351 in Athens and Exit 340 at Decatur and Huntsville.