ALDOT to begin Hwy 72 resurfacing project

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Transportation will soon begin a major resurfacing project on Hwy 72 in eastern Madison County and western Jackson County.

Motorists are advised to expect single-lane closures on Hwy 72 westbound between Jackson County 7 and Jackson County 63 in Woodville from about 8 a.m. to about 5 p.m. daily. Please drive with caution in the work zone. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge.

ALDOT said the contractor, Whitaker Contracting, will resurface more than 16 miles of the four-lane highway, from east of the Flint River in the Brownsboro area to east of Parnell Circle in the Woodville area.

Work on the westbound lanes will be complete before progressing to the eastbound lanes.

The $11,658,369 is expected to be completed by November 19, 2021.

ALDOT said a subcontractor will perform work on bridge guard rails before milling and paving begin. That work will start Tuesday, June 23, weather permitting.