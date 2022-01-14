ALDOT: Ready to treat icy, snow-covered roads this weekend

(WHNT) — Ahead of possible winter weather this weekend, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) says crews are ready to treat roads in the event of snow or ice.

ALDOT says it is monitoring the weekend’s situation with the latest estimates predicting the possibility of “slushy accumulations” across North Alabama on Sunday. The situation could become more dangerous if remaining moisture on the roads refreezes Sunday evening into Monday morning.

“Motorists are urged to monitor weather reports and check road conditions,” ALDOT said in a statement.

ALDOT said drivers should avoid travel if snowy or icy conditions develop. If you have to be on the roads, ALDOT states, “Reduce speed as conditions dictate. Please slow down and move over when approaching highway maintenance or first responders at work.”

