ALDOT: Drive slowly, stay at home if possible during upcoming icy weather

ALDOT officials are warning all motorists to be careful over the next few days as icy road conditions are possible throughout the state – including right here in north Alabama.

Freezing fog and drizzle would be the cause for those hazards between Sunday and Tuesday, according to an ALDOT press release.

While crews do pre-treat roads to prevent freezing, rain can cause the pre-treatment to lose its effectiveness.

In this case, ALDOT suggests refraining from travel unless it is an emergency, but if you do travel, make sure to drive slowly; if you hit black ice, you don’t want to lose control and hurt yourself or others.

Seth Burkett with ALDOT says while it may be slick Sunday, the beginning of the workweek has the potential of freezing rain, sleet, or even snow – so drivers need to be even more careful.

Burkett added that if it ends up becoming a widespread icing situation, it’s better to stay off the roads altogether come Monday.

