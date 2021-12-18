ALDOT: Drive safely and plan ahead for holiday travel

(WHNT) — With the holidays just around the corner, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is offering tips for traveling safely with all the extra traffic on roadways.

“Give the gift of safe driving to your passengers and others on the road this holiday season,” said Allison Green, ALDOT’s Drive Safe Alabama coordinator. “Safe driving begins with making sure everyone in your vehicle wears a seat belt. Almost 60 percent of those who died from a vehicle crash in Alabama in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.”

ALDOT’s tips for safe driving this holiday season include:

Buckle Up: Wearing a seat belt can save your life and it’s the easiest and most effective way to reduce injuries during a crash

Drive Sober: Just one drink before getting behind the wheel of a vehicle can impair thinking, reasoning, and coordination, thus endangering you and your passengers

Plan Ahead: Drivers planning holiday travel should plan ahead, allow extra time to get to where you're going, and drive without distractions

AAA expects a 28% increase in car travelers this year, which adds up to nearly 100 million people.

In addition to providing safety tips, ALDOT also stated that no temporary lane closures would happen on Alabama interstates from Friday, December 24 from 6 a.m. to Sunday, December 26 at 11:59 p.m. There also won’t be temporary lane closures on interstates the following weekend, from Friday, December 31 to Sunday, January 2.

For road and traffic conditions in Alabama, visit www.ALGOtraffic.com.