ALDOT, ALEA offer tips and urge caution on roads during Fourth of July weekend

The long Fourth of July holiday weekend is here. For a lot of people, that may mean a trip to the lake or to spend some time with loved ones.

Wherever you may be headed, there are a few things you should know.

Starting at 6 a.m. Friday until just before midnight on Sunday, ALDOT says they’re having no temporary lane closures on interstates, Representatives say they’re doing their part to keep traffic running smoother, the roads more clear and ultimately safer.

For many of us, there are construction zones and lane closures on our drives, like the I-565 widening project and the Highway 231 detour.

After speaking with Seth Burkett from ALDOT, here’s what you need to know when driving through those construction zones this holiday weekend.

Permanent barriers and any long-term construction material will still be in place, as will the reduced speed limits that accompany those work zones.

Burkett says it’s important to reduce your speed because when you go into a work zone there may be something that you’re not expecting

ALEA says state troopers will also be out in full force, as usual, this holiday weekend, working to stop drunk drivers, and patrolling the state’s roadways.