ALABAMA (WHNT) — Beginning August 1, Alabama residents will have redesigned options for their license plates.

The Alabama Department of Revenue (ALDOR) released a memo outlining redesigned options for Alabama residents to select for their license plates including in-state universities.

The following redesigned license plates will be available for issuance beginning August 1, 2023:

Samford University

University of Montevallo

The University of North Alabama

The University of West Alabama

ALDOR has not released the artwork for these redesigned license plates.

The sponsoring organizations for the following license plates elected to retain their current designs. However, they will be replaced with plates that have the new numbering scheme and without decal pockets. These plates will be available for issuance beginning August 1, 2023:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Autism Acceptance

Huntsville Hospital

ALDOR says a supply of license plates based on the number of current registrations in each county has been ordered and should be arriving soon. Personalized license plates may be ordered on demand through the Plate Reservation and Ordering System.

For more information on all the license plates available or to order a license plate, click here.