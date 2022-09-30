ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Albertville City School system is going all-in on getting students ready for whatever comes their way after high school.

The district has expanded its career tech offerings, and is now offering 7 academies and 18 program pathways.

Senior, Sara Bledesoe is part of the Culinary Program. She said one of her favorite new things this year is the expansion of the Aggie Snack Shack to have a student-run coffee shop.

“All of our coffee’s just about, they’re made by our students, so the recipes were created by our students,” Bledesoe said.

Other students work as bank tellers at the Citizens Bank & Trust branch located in the school.

“Any of your basic transactions that you would do at a bank, we can do,” Senior Evan Patterson said. “We can do deposits, withdrawals, we can cash checks.”

In one of the other classes, some students are even using a laser printing machine to make keychains for the school soccer team.

Junior Andrew Reyes said his favorite part of the class is getting to use his imagination to come up with an idea, plan it out, and make it himself.

“You don’t have to rely on going to a store, to buy something you can just make it on your own,” Reyes said.

Those students, along with their Career Tech peers, are getting a taste of the real world before they graduate.

“We are wanting to set up our students for success,” said Sherry Little, an AgriScience teacher and advisor. “Whether that is college, or if that is a job where they graduate high school and go straight into the job force.”

Not only did Albertville City Schools expand its class and program offerings, but it is also expanding its facilities. Executive Director of Career Tech Programs for Albertville City Schools, Todd Watkins, said they are about three months away from breaking ground on a new facility.

A $12 million dollar, 40,000 square-foot facility will be fitted for all sorts of programs. It is expected to be complete by 2024.

Watkins said they want to make the classes as realistic as possible for students. He also said he hopes by getting students ready for the workforce, it will translate to local success.

“We’re hoping that this will energize not just the student body and population here, but it’ll also be a community resource,” Watkins said.