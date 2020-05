CULLMAN, AL – JUNE 20: Singer/Songwriter Alan Jackson performs during The 4th Annual Pepsi’s Rock The South Festival – Day 2 at Heritage Park in Cullman, Alabama. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Pepsi’s Rock The South)

CULLMAN, Ala. – Get ready to tap your boots! Alan Jackson is coming to Cullman on June 6th.

The country music star announced that Cullman is one of his stops on the “Small Town Drive-in” concert tour. The show will be held at York Farms and tickets go on sale on May 27th at 10:00 a.m.

You can buy tickets through Jackson’s website.

Jackson also announced a stop in Fairhope.

For more information and a map, visit the concert site.