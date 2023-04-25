ALABAMA (WHNT) — “How old are you?” The frequently-asked question can spark a multitude of emotions – maybe a little hesitancy for some who might feel like they’ve passed their “physical prime.”

But the “peak” fitness age of Americans varies from state to state, and a recent survey of 3,000 people found that Alabamians apparently hit their peak at 33 (the same as our neighbors in Tennessee).

While not terribly surprising that a majority of people who answered the quiz said they tend to feel younger than their actual or chronological age, a shocking 58% said they would run a marathon if it guaranteed an extra year of life!

The average physical fitness age across the nation sits at about 34, but generally ranges from 20 to 35 and is mostly dependent on how much effort is put into staying active.

Age is just a number, though, right?

In their poll, the Fitness Tribe found that North Dakotans reach their peak fitness levels latest in life, at the ripe age of 43. Comparatively, those in Wyoming say they hit their biological peak at the tender age of 21.

58% of those who took the quiz said when they do cardio training, they push themselves to the limit, which has been shown to have anti-aging effects on a cellular level.

On average, participants said 40% of training is devoted to cardio, 33% to stretching (like yoga) and 27% to building muscle. Weight training, or strength training, is important for aging because it can help to counteract the loss of muscle mass and strength that naturally occurs as we age, a condition known as sarcopenia, an age-related, involuntary loss of skeletal muscle mass and strength.

Weight training has been proven to increase metabolism and reduce the risk of obesity and related health conditions.

32% said they work out just because they enjoy it, while one in four said they train only for health benefits, and 43% said they do it for both.

So, do you feel like your “real” age?